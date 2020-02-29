KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s king on Saturday appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s new leader, trumping Mahathir Mohamad’s bid to return to power after a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as prime minister.

But hours later, Mahathir challenged Muhyiddin’s appointment. He named 114 lawmakers that support his bid for a comeback as prime minister for a third time, surpassing the 112 votes needed for a simple majority.

The appointment of Muhyiddin, who heads Mahathir’s Bersatu party, will ironically bring back to power the United Malays National Organization, which was ousted by Mahathir’s alliance in a historic vote in May 2018. It also has stoked fears of rising Islamization with the inclusion of a fundamentalist Islamic party.