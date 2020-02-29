KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s king on Saturday appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s new leader, trumping Mahathir Mohamad’s bid to return to power after a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as prime minister.
But hours later, Mahathir challenged Muhyiddin’s appointment. He named 114 lawmakers that support his bid for a comeback as prime minister for a third time, surpassing the 112 votes needed for a simple majority.
The appointment of Muhyiddin, who heads Mahathir’s Bersatu party, will ironically bring back to power the United Malays National Organization, which was ousted by Mahathir’s alliance in a historic vote in May 2018. It also has stoked fears of rising Islamization with the inclusion of a fundamentalist Islamic party.
Bersatu pulled out of the ruling alliance last week, leading to the government’s collapse. Mahathir quit to object to Bersatu’s plan to work with the United Malays National Organization. Several of its leaders are on trial on corruption charges.
Mahathir, 94, had struck a deal early Saturday to work with his former Alliance of Hope led by rival Anwar Ibrahim to thwart Muhyiddin’s plan and appeared to be on the verge of a victory as more lawmakers rejoined his camp. But the palace announced later in the day that King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah believed that Muhyiddin had the support of a majority of the 222 lawmakers.
In a late night statement, Mahathir called out a bluff by Bersatu that it has support of all the party’s lawmakers. He said he would write to the king with supporting evidence and hopes the monarch will hear him out.