The Trump administration’s blueprint for the peace talks included a provision that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners “will be released” by the time the next round of negotiations, with the Afghan government, begin March 10. Any remaining prisoners could be released over the following three months, according to the document.

The confusion threatened to inflame tensions between the Afghan government and the Taliban, just days before both sides were scheduled to sit down in direct talks to foster peace and protect the country’s fledgling civil liberties after more than a generation of conflict.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s nascent deal to end the war in Afghanistan faced its first stumbling block Sunday, the day after it was signed, over whether the Afghan government must release Taliban prisoners as part of the continuing negotiations.

“The United States commits to completing this goal,” the document stated.

The first snags in the process were apparent less than 24 hours later.

In Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan said Sunday that it was up to his government, not the United States, to decide when Taliban prisoners would be released.

“There is no commitment to release the Taliban prisoners,” Ghani told reporters. “It was requested, it can be included in the negotiation, and it can be a part of the agenda of the negotiation, but it can’t be a precondition. It is not a matter of good faith.”

In Washington, lawmakers questioned whether they were misled by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month, when they said he assured them that prisoner releases would not be part of the American deal with the Taliban.

“He was categorical that prisoner releases weren’t part of the agreement,” said Representative Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat and former assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration. A spokeswoman for Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, said he attended the same briefing with Pompeo at the Munich Security Conference, and he confirmed Malinowski’s account.

Malinowski questioned why the deadline for as many as 5,000 Taliban prisoners was included in the agreement “if they didn’t intend some significant number to actually be released,” he said Sunday. “The Taliban certainly expect this to happen — this has been their longstanding demand.”

And across Afghanistan, people were grappling with whether the deal would be a first step toward a lasting peace or a plunge back into a chapter where extremists could again dominate society and governing, as happened during the Taliban’s rule in the late 1990s.

“It is unclear how the Taliban, who fought for 18 years for their own ideology, can suddenly give up their antidemocracy and antiwomen’s-rights values,” said Marzia Rustami, a women’s rights activist in Kunduz province, in northern Afghanistan. “We do not want to go back to what we were doing during the Taliban regime.”

Pompeo on Sunday cast the prisoner release as a plan, not a certainty, that was included in the US agreement with the Taliban as a confidence-boosting measure for their upcoming negotiations with Ghani’s government.

He predicted that the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban would be “rocky and bumpy,” but necessary.

“There have been prisoner releases from both sides before; we have managed to figure our path forward,” Pompeo said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” just hours after returning to Washington from Doha, Qatar, where the deal with the Taliban was signed.

Robert O’Brien, President Trump’s national security adviser, noted that it is not uncommon for parties who enter into a cease-fire to negotiate prisoner exchanges.

“That’s something that’s going to get worked out between the Afghan government and the Taliban as they enter negotiations,” he said. “We will have to wait and see. But we will certainly encourage the parties to engage in those negotiations.”

At the heart of the agreement is a timeline for the United States to withdraw troops from Afghanistan after an 18-year conflict and a pledge by Trump to wind down US involvement in what he has described as endless wars.

The deal excluded the Afghan government and left many critical points ambiguous — including the fate of prisoners. It also calls for the release of 1,000 members of the Afghan government’s security forces who are being held by the Taliban.

Later Sunday, Ghani said on Twitter that Trump had called to congratulate him about the “evolving peace process” and to express confidence in the Afghan government’s ability to move forward.

But Ghani also told CNN that Trump had not asked him to release the Taliban prisoners, nor had the Afghan president committed to doing so.

“It’s a sovereign Afghan decision,” Ghani said. He said that the issue would be part of future discussions but that “we’ve made it very clear to Ambassador Khalilzad that the political capital, and the consensus in the country that would be necessary for such a major step, does not exist today.”

Malinowski, the Democratic congressman, said he worried that Ghani would be blamed if the US troops were withdrawn and the peace deal fell apart over the Afghan government’s resistance to the Taliban prisoner release.