MONTEVIDEO — A right of center president took office in Uruguay on Sunday, promising to crack down on crime and tighten government finances after a 15-year string of left-leaning governments.

Luis Lacalle Pou, a 46-year-old surfing enthusiast and son of a former president, narrowly won election in November in his second try for the office.

He was sworn in by former leftist President José Mujica, the senator who received the most votes in the recent elections.