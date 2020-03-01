BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s center-right populist opposition claimed victory Sunday in the country’s parliamentary election, ending the reign of the long-dominant but scandal-tainted leftist party in a move that analysts said showed a strong desire by voters to end corruption.

According to final results released Sunday by the Statistics Office, the Ordinary People group captured 25 percent of Saturday’s vote and 53 seats in the 150-seat Parliament. The senior ruling leftist Smer-Social Democracy party led by former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico came in second with 18.3 percent, or 38 seats.

The results steered the country to the right and could eventually make a local ally of France’s far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen a part of Slovakia’s governing coalition.