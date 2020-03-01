BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s center-right populist opposition claimed victory Sunday in the country’s parliamentary election, ending the reign of the long-dominant but scandal-tainted leftist party in a move that analysts said showed a strong desire by voters to end corruption.
According to final results released Sunday by the Statistics Office, the Ordinary People group captured 25 percent of Saturday’s vote and 53 seats in the 150-seat Parliament. The senior ruling leftist Smer-Social Democracy party led by former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico came in second with 18.3 percent, or 38 seats.
The results steered the country to the right and could eventually make a local ally of France’s far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen a part of Slovakia’s governing coalition.
“We will try to form the best government Slovakia’s ever had,” Ordinary People chairman Igor Matovic told 2,000 cheering supporters in a sports hall in his hometown of Trnava.
The pro-western Matovic, 46, has made fighting corruption and attacking Fico the central tenet of his campaign. He is likely to become the country’s next prime minister. Officials measured the temperature of every person coming into the hall due to fears about the new coronavirus. Slovakia hasn’t a single confirmed case.
The ruling Smer party has been in power for most of the past 14 years, winning big in every election since 2006 in Slovakia, a European Union nation of almost 5.5 million people in central percent in 2016 after campaigning on an antimigrant ticket but it was damaged by political turmoil following the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.
ASSOCIATED PRESS