A consortium made up of ExxonMobil and Hess Oil of the United States and CNOOC of China began in late December to pump oil from offshore deposits that so far contain an estimated 8 billion barrels. Guyana in late February sent its own first shipment of 1 million barrels to Asia and the United States as part of a production-sharing agreement.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Guyana voted for a new government on Monday in a bruising fight for control of a tiny South American country whose oil revenues in the next decade could make it one of the richest in the hemisphere.

Officials say Guyana will earn $300 million as its share this year, but the figure will jump to $5 billion by 2025, when crude from a third oil field begins to flow. Under terms of the deal, the nation of fewer than 1 million people gets a 2 percent royalty and 50 percent of sales after the consortium recovers its investment from every shipment.

The commercial finds have already brought all of the world’s majors, like Tullow of the United Kingdom, Repsol of Spain, and Total of France to the continent’s only English-speaking nation. All plan to drill wells this year.

Members of the governing multiparty coalition led by 74-year-old retired army General David Granger and supported mainly by descendants of Africans brought to Guyana as slaves say they will be better stewards of the country’s newfound wealth.

ASSOCIATED PRESS