MANILA — A disgruntled security guard who lost his job at an upscale mall in the Philippines went on a shooting rampage in Manila on Monday, injuring at least one person and holding dozens of other people hostage, before surrendering about 10 hours later, according to police and news reports.
One person was shot and taken to a hospital, Francis Zamora, mayor of the San Juan district, told ANC television after the gunman, identified as 31-year-old Archie Paray, attacked the V-Mall at Greenhills.
All of the hostages were freed, although the number of them was unclear. The mayor initially put the figure at 30, then revised that estimate to as many as 70, and police did not provide a total.
Advertisement
“What is important is that we had zero casualties,” Zamora said. “That was what we wanted.”
The episode began around 10 a.m., and the mall’s electronics and clothing stores were sealed off as shoppers were evacuated, while the gunman kept the hostages inside an administrative office.
The gunman was upset he had been fired from his job at the mall and asked to speak to his former colleagues on a conference call. He requested food and water and had “calmed down a bit,” Zamora said before the crisis was resolved.
Zamora said the gunman claimed to have a grenade, but police did not confirm that.
Afterward, Paray was allowed to speak to reporters and railed against what he said was corruption in the mall’s security guard rotation, describing himself as a “fall guy.”
NEW YORK TIMES