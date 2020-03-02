MANILA — A disgruntled security guard who lost his job at an upscale mall in the Philippines went on a shooting rampage in Manila on Monday, injuring at least one person and holding dozens of other people hostage, before surrendering about 10 hours later, according to police and news reports.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital, Francis Zamora, mayor of the San Juan district, told ANC television after the gunman, identified as 31-year-old Archie Paray, attacked the V-Mall at Greenhills.

All of the hostages were freed, although the number of them was unclear. The mayor initially put the figure at 30, then revised that estimate to as many as 70, and police did not provide a total.