SEOUL — North Korea launched two short-range projectiles off its east coast Monday in the country’s first weapons test in three months, returning to its provocative behavior a year after Kim Jong Un’s failed summit with President Donald Trump.

The projectiles were launched near Wonsan, a port town east of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, South Korean military officials said. They flew 149 miles before landing in the waters between North Korea and Japan, the officials said, adding that they were analyzing data to determine the type of projectiles used in the launch.

South Korean officials said the launch Monday appeared to be part of a military drill North Korea began Friday.