SEOUL — North Korea launched two short-range projectiles off its east coast Monday in the country’s first weapons test in three months, returning to its provocative behavior a year after Kim Jong Un’s failed summit with President Donald Trump.
The projectiles were launched near Wonsan, a port town east of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, South Korean military officials said. They flew 149 miles before landing in the waters between North Korea and Japan, the officials said, adding that they were analyzing data to determine the type of projectiles used in the launch.
South Korean officials said the launch Monday appeared to be part of a military drill North Korea began Friday.
“This kind of act by North Korea does not help efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula,” the South Korean military said in a statement. “We once again urge the North to immediately stop it.”
In its previous weapons test Nov. 28, North Korea launched two rockets from its east coast, firings that were overseen by Kim. South Korea later said the two short-range projectiles were fired from what North Korea called a “super-large multiple rocket launcher,” a new weapon the North had developed to target South Korean and U.S. military bases farther from North Korea’s border with the South.
NEW YORK TIMES