MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday submitted a slew of new proposed amendments to the country’s Constitution that include a mention of God and describe marriage as a heterosexual union.

Putin first proposed amending the constitution in January’s state-of-the-nation speech, saying it is necessary to broaden the powers of Parliament and bolster democracy. Kremlin foes have described the proposed changes as part of Putin’s efforts to remain in charge after his term ends in 2024.

The Kremlin-controlled Parliament quickly endorsed Putin’s draft in the first of three required readings last month, and is set to give it the final approval next week, setting the stage for a nationwide vote on April 22.