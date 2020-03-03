BEIJING — China on Tuesday denounced a move by the Trump administration to cap the number of Chinese state-run media journalists who can work in the United States as “based on the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice.’’

The State Department announced Monday that a total of 100 journalists from five outlets would be given visas, citing in part China’s increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of American and other foreign journalists in China

The decision “severely interrupted Chinese media’s normal reporting tasks in the United States (and) seriously tarnished Chinese media’s reputation,’’ foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday.