KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s new leader has postponed the next session of Parliament by more than two months, effectively delaying plans by the former ruling alliance to seek a no-confidence vote against him.

Lower house Speaker Mohamad Ariff Mohamad Yusof said in a statement Wednesday that lawmakers will reconvene on May 18 instead of March 9 as originally scheduled. He said the decision was based on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s order, but no reason was given for the postponement.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in Sunday as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister after his surprise weekend appointment by the king capped a week of political turmoil.