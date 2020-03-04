MADRID — Spain’s minister of equality defended herself Wednesday from attacks by right-wing opposition parties who have criticized her use of a bold slogan to support the government’s draft bill on sex crimes.
The ministry included the slogan “Drunk and alone, I want to make it home” on a message it posted Tuesday to promote the proposed law.
The slogan is used at protests for gender equality in Spain, which has been rocked by cases of gang rape recently.
Equality Minister Irene Montero said Wednesday that the rhyme “focuses the debate on what is essential, which is that nothing, not how a woman dresses or how late she arrives home, justifies a sexual aggression.” The conservative Popular Party said the slogan encourages an overconsumption of alcohol.
The government on Tuesday approved a new draft bill on sex crimes that makes consent a key determinant in cases, freeing victims from having to prove that violence or intimidation was used against them.
