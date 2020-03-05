Legend has it that St. Patrick drove the snakes from Ireland more than 1,500 years ago. Despite this obvious blessing, people can still import them, even venomous ones, as pets.

A 22-year-old Dublin man was hospitalized after being bitten by a snake — the first venomous snake bite reported in Irish history, according to the Irish Post — just weeks before the world celebrates St. Patrick’s Day.

The miracles of the saints just aren’t appreciated like they used to be.

This was apparently the case with the man who was bitten in late February by a puff adder, a venomous snake native to semiarid regions (i.e., not Ireland).

Connolly Hospital, where the man is being treated, had to request antivenin from the National Reptile Zoo, the only authorized holder of antivenin in Ireland, according to RTE. But the zoo didn’t have any, so it had to be shipped in from Liverpool.

St. Patrick is believed to have lived in the 5th century The story about his banishment of snakes didn’t emerge until the 13th century, according to historian Roy Flechner in ‘‘Saint Patrick Retold: The Legend and History of Ireland’s Patron Saint.’’

Even in the 13th century, this story was met with some skepticism. Gerald of Wales, author of a popular travelogue of Ireland, wrote:

‘‘Some indulge in the pleasant conjecture that Saint Patrick and other saints of the land purged the island of all harmful animals. But it is more probably that from the earliest time and long before the foundation of the faith, the island was naturally without these as well as other things.’’

Scientists say Gerald is right. The island was too cold for snakes during the last Ice Age, up until about 10,000 years ago.

WASHINGTON POST