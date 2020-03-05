LONDON — The ruler of Dubai conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.
A judge at the High Court in London found that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 70, “acted in a manner from the end of 2018 which has been aimed at intimidating and frightening” his ex-wife Princess Haya, 45.
Judge Andrew McFarlane also said the sheikh ‘‘ordered and orchestrated’’ the abductions and forced the return to Dubai of two of his adult daughters from another marriage.
Princess Haya, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, married the Dubai ruler in 2004, becoming his second official wife, the court said.
In April 2019, Princess Haya fled the Gulf emirate with her children, saying she had become terrified of her husband. The threats continued after the princess moved to London, the judge said, adding that the sheikh had used the apparatus of the state “to threaten, intimidate, mistreat and oppress with a total disregard for the rule of law.’’
In May 2019, Sheikh Mohammed launched legal action, seeking the children’s return to Dubai, while Princess Haya asked for them to be made wards of the British court and stay in the UK
The sheikh later dropped his bid to take the children back to Dubai, and fought unsuccessfully to prevent the court issuing a judgment on his wife’s allegations.
ASSOCIATED PRESS