Later that day, dozens of men pulled Anwar, 58, out of his home, shot him, and threw him into a fire in broad daylight, said two witnesses, one of whom was his younger brother Saleem Kassar, 52. Hidden by a Hindu neighbor, he watched it happen from a third-floor window.

It was time to leave, the neighbor suggested to him. Violence had broken out between Hindus and Muslims nearby, and rumors flew about mobs targeting Muslims. But Anwar said he wasn’t going anywhere, his neighbor recalled: Even though he and his brother were the only Muslim family on the block, this was his home of more than 30 years, and whatever would happen was his fate.

NEW DELHI — Hours before Anwar Kassar was shot and burned to death, he was having tea with a neighbor.

Advertisement

More than 10 days have passed since Delhi descended into violence on a scale not seen in decades, and the full measure of the bloodshed is still emerging. What happened was far worse than anyone knew at first: At least 53 people were killed or suffered deadly injuries in violence that persisted for two days. The death toll continues to rise.

The majority of those killed were Muslims, many shot, hacked, and burned to death. A police officer and an intelligence officer were also killed. So too were more than a dozen Hindus, most of them shot or assaulted. The police force — which is directly overseen by the central government — has come under criticism for failing to stop the violence. Witnesses say some officers joined the attacks on Muslims.

It was the deadliest Hindu-Muslim violence in the Indian capital since at least 1950, when reliable figures became available. It comes amid growing tensions around the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has sought to emphasize Hindu primacy in India through measures that include a controversial citizenship law passed in December.

Advertisement

The brutality unfolded just as President Trump was making his first official trip to India, a 36-hour visit that involved a day of meetings in central Delhi. As Trump lunched with Modi on Feb. 25 in a cream-and-sandstone palace originally built for a prince, lives were forever altered 10 miles away.

A widower, Anwar lived alone in a one-room brick shed in the narrow, congested alleys of a neighborhood called Shiv Vihar. When he was younger, he worked ironing clothes. In later years, he rented carts to vendors and reared goats on a small vacant plot. His brother Saleem, an auto-rickshaw driver, lived on the adjacent street with his wife and children.

When trouble arrived, it came swiftly. On Feb. 24, large-scale violence had broken out nearby between Hindus and Muslims after a provocative speech by a member of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, where he threatened opponents of the citizenship law.

The next morning, Saleem said, he stepped outside his cramped two-room home and saw his car had been vandalized. Several young men were pushing it away, a prelude to setting it on fire. He rushed back inside and shouted at his wife, Nasreen, and his five children to run outside.

Two doors down, the maroon iron gate to his neighbor’s house was open. Saleem’s whole family ran inside. ‘‘A mob is coming,’’ he told his neighbors in desperation. They locked the gate and told the family to get upstairs. On the third floor, Saleem ran toward a window with a view of his brother’s home.

Advertisement

Then he watched, helpless, as Anwar was killed.