President Trump will host President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil in Florida this weekend, Trump said Friday, confirming reports that the fellow right-wing populist would attend a private dinner at Trump’s resort home.

Bolsonaro will dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, their first meeting since Trump blindsided Bolsonaro in December with an announcement of new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Bolsonaro is a Trump admirer who patterned his successful election campaign on Trump’s 2016 victory, and who proudly called himself the ‘‘Trump of the Tropics.’’ He has courted Trump and ties to US businesses, and Trump aides touted Bolsonaro’s election as both a welcome end to leftist rule and an endorsement of Trump’s transactional foreign policy. The two men had a warm meeting at the White House last March, but Trump has not followed up with a promised visit to Brazil.