President Trump will host President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil in Florida this weekend, Trump said Friday, confirming reports that the fellow right-wing populist would attend a private dinner at Trump’s resort home.
Bolsonaro will dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, their first meeting since Trump blindsided Bolsonaro in December with an announcement of new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
Bolsonaro is a Trump admirer who patterned his successful election campaign on Trump’s 2016 victory, and who proudly called himself the ‘‘Trump of the Tropics.’’ He has courted Trump and ties to US businesses, and Trump aides touted Bolsonaro’s election as both a welcome end to leftist rule and an endorsement of Trump’s transactional foreign policy. The two men had a warm meeting at the White House last March, but Trump has not followed up with a promised visit to Brazil.
Advertisement
Trump has said he likes Bolsonaro and his pro-development agenda. Trump did not join other world leaders in criticizing Bolsonaro’s handling of huge fires in the Amazon region last year that are linked to deforestation. Bolsonaro’s critics say his policies on mining and other development have contributed to ecological disaster.
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in September, Bolsonaro rejected calls for foreign intervention in the burning Amazon, telling world leaders that his country would use the rain forest’s resources as it sees fit.
The Amazon isn’t in flames, he said, to snorts and laughter in the gallery. He said the region is rich with resources that Brazil alone will choose how to use.