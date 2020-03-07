Instead, Girard said he had discovered Matzneff’s abuses only after reading “Le Consentement,” or “Consent,” which was published in early January. The book is an account by one of Matzneff’s victims, Vanessa Springora.

Despite a long association with Matzneff, the deputy mayor, Christophe Girard, in an interview with The New York Times, denied almost any knowledge of the abuses by the writer, who has written and spoke openly about his pedophilia since the 1970s and even dedicated a book to Girard.

PARIS — A powerful deputy mayor of Paris, who has been criticized for his links to the writer Gabriel Matzneff, said on Friday that he had learned only recently of the author’s abuse of prepubescent boys and teenage girls.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Girard was questioned as a witness for four hours by detectives now investigating Matzneff. Only then, he said, was he shown book passages in which Matzneff wrote about having sex with boys.

“It’s horrible,” said Girard, who oversees culture for the Paris government.

Since an article in The Times on Feb. 11 revealed Girard’s links to Matzneff, the deputy mayor has come under severe criticism in the French news media, on social media, and by political opponents.

His four-hour questioning by the police on Wednesday came at a particularly bad time, as he campaigns for municipal councilor in Paris. The next morning, Girard — who had previously rejected interview requests by The Times — offered to talk.

He did so for two hours Friday, and used the time to deflect the revelations that have threatened to undermine his candidacy in the elections, scheduled for next Sunday, as part of the Paris en Commun group of Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

According to recent polls for the first round of voting, Mayor Hidalgo, a Socialist, has slipped to second place behind Rachida Dati, a candidate of the Republicans, a party on the right.

Advertisement

Feeling that he had become a “liability,” Girard said he volunteered to withdraw from the contest — but that his offer had been refused by the Paris en Commun’s campaign manager.

The campaign of Paris en Commun said in a statement Friday that Girard remained a candidate because he had simply been called as a witness in a judicial case that has nothing to do with the political group.

Since the publication of “Le Consentement,” France has been roiled by revelations about the longstanding support the writer received by a cross section of the French elite.

In 1986, as a then top aide of designer Yves Saint Laurent and his partner, Pierre Bergé, Girard helped arrange payment for a hotel where Matzneff stayed for two years.

Girard tried to minimize the extent of his relations with Matzneff, saying that he has never read even a single book by the author and that he had never gotten a hint of his pedophilia.

But while he initially said that he had first learned of Matzneff’s pedophilia on reading “Le Consentement,” he later said that he had heard of it in 2013, when Matzneff won a prestigious literary award — and some anti-pedophilia groups protested.

Girard was the mayor of Paris’ 4th arrondissement at the time. He said he now regretted not having spoken out against the writer, though he said other government officials, including culture ministers, were also silent. “Why should I have been the white knight of French morality?” he said.

Advertisement

Since the mid-1970s, Matzneff had written extensively and talked openly, on television and in countless written interviews, about engaging in sex tourism with boys in the Philippines and about what he described as great love affairs with a series of girls in their early teens in France. In 1974, Matzneff published a full-throated defense of pedophilia titled “Les Moins de Seize Ans” (“Under 16 Years Old”). The book made him famous in literary circles, earning him appearances on a famous literary television program, “Apostrophes,” and a regular column in Le Monde.

Many of Matzneff’s former supporters have distanced themselves or even attacked him in public, as public opinion has turned against a French elite that condoned or even championed Matzneff’s practices and writings.