The service marks the end of a two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to walk away from their roles as senior members of Britain’s royal family and into a world where they will have to pay their own way.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will fulfill their final royal commitment when they appear Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. It’s the last time they will be seen at work with the entire royal Windsor clan before they fly into self-imposed exile in Canada.

It’s uncharted territory for the House of Windsor, even as the family seeks to downsize.

‘‘I think this is a blow because I don’t think [the Windsors] would have envisaged that the slimmed-down monarchy would have actually meant that there was no role for Meghan and Harry,’’ said Pauline Maclaran, co-author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture.” “I mean, they really brought a new dimension to the royal family brand.’’

It wasn’t supposed to happen this way. Less than two years ago, Harry and Meghan were seen as a golden couple that would help extend the royal family’s appeal to a new generation. Their wedding on May 19, 2018, united a grandson of 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II with the former Meghan Markle, a bi-racial American actress who had starred on the US television series ‘‘Suits.’’

Even before the ceremony, Britain’s tabloids featured stories about a rift between Meghan and her father. When Meghan became pregnant, commentators criticized her for jetting to New York for a baby shower. Others lampooned Meghan’s politically correct pronouncements on the environment and women’s rights.

This January, the couple sparked a royal crisis when they revealed that they intended to step back from their duties as senior members of the family.

Finally, the queen stepped in: Harry and Meghan would stop carrying out royal duties in March and would receive no public money. They won’t be allowed to use the word ‘‘royal’’ to earn a living.Harry and Meghan’s agreement with the queen calls for their decision to be revisited in a year.