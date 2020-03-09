The move indicates that Italian policy makers are increasingly convinced that hard-line measures are the best way slow the virus. If Italy succeeds, a version of its tactics could be used in other countries where cases are multiplying, including across Europe, where cross-border movement is a cherished right for many citizens.

The decision, aimed at dramatically reducing travel within one of Europe’s most connected countries, shows the once-unthinkable steps that a Western democracy is willing to take amid the threat of the accelerating virus.

ROME — Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday that Italy planned to restrict movement throughout the country, locking down about 60 million people in an unprecedented move to contain the coronavirus.

‘‘We all must give something up for the sake of Italy,’’ said Conte, adding that the country’s health system was at risk.

Entering last weekend, Italy had imposed relatively minor restrictions on movement — affecting 11 small towns near the epicenter of the outbreak with a total population of 50,000. Then, early Sunday, Italy took its first drastic move against the virus, with Conte announcing a plan to lock down areas around the virus’s epicenter in the north, with travel restrictions applying to 16 million people.

But it is now taking the step to cut off its citizens, no matter where they live, from most kinds of travel, including abroad and from one region in the country to another. Italians will be permitted to travel only for essential work, health reasons, or other emergencies.

There is a sense in Italy that it is facing its greatest crisis since World War II. In recent days, the number of people falling ill has accelerated, with active cases reaching nearly 8,000. In less than three weeks, 463 people have died. Italy has seen a wider spread than any country except China.

Conte said Monday that it was necessary to expand the restrictions to the entire country.

‘‘I’m about to take a measure that we can summarize with ‘I’m staying home,’ ” he said in introducing the changes.

As part of the announcement, Conte said schools would be canceled until April 3. He also called for a halt to all public gatherings.

Conte’s move follows a day of global market panic in which indexes across the world plummeted, and the Dow Jones sank 7.8 percent.

‘‘Our habits need to change,’’ he said. ‘‘They need to change now.’’

Italy is the first country outside Asia to deal with a substantial coronavirus outbreak, but other countries — including Germany and the United States — also have registered a growing number of cases. Italy has become something of a laboratory for how a country can fight the virus and how all normal routine can collapse in a matter of weeks. In mid-February, Italy had only three confirmed cases of the virus.

Roberto Burioni, a professor of microbiology and virology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, said the move was necessary.

‘‘The entire country is at risk,’’ said Burioni, who for weeks had said that Italians were slow to comprehend the seriousness of the crisis. ‘‘The entire country can resist only if the virus can slow down. If it doesn’t, our health system could collapse.’’