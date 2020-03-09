The S&P 500, already down 12 percent from its late February high, fell more than 7 percent on Monday. The sudden downdraft meant that trading in the United States was automatically halted early in the day — a rare occurrence meant to prevent stocks from crashing — but it resumed after a 15-minute delay. The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 2,000 points.

It was Wall Street’s worst day in more than a decade: Stocks plunged on Monday as a panic that began in the oil market coursed through the global financial system, adding to concerns from already rattled investors about the state of the global economy.

The drop was the worst for stocks in the United States since December 2008, when the country was still reeling from the collapse of Lehman Bros. and the housing crisis, which dragged the economy into a recession. Monday’s move put the index close to 20 percent below its record high, a drop that would have ended the bull market for stocks that began exactly 11 years ago.

The selloff came after Saudi Arabia and Russia set off a price war for crude oil over the weekend. Oil prices had already been falling as investors fretted that a recession was looming. On Monday, oil prices plunged more than 20 percent, their sharpest decline since the Persian Gulf War of 1991.

That led to a collapse in the share prices of companies and businesses that service the oil and gas sectors. Manufacturers and banks, which are sensitive to concerns about the economy, also tumbled.

In addition, the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread at a rapid clip, with more than 113,000 cases reported worldwide, prompting Italy and Israel to take extreme new quarantine measures Monday. The director of the World Health Organization called the threat of a coronavirus pandemic ‘‘very real.’’

At an impromptu news conference Monday, President Trump announced new plans to cut payroll taxes, relieve hourly workers, and help the airline, cruise, hotel and travel industries. He said details about the administration’s economic response would be released Tuesday.

‘‘We are going to take care of and have been taking care of the American public and the American economy,’’ Trump said.

The US tally of known cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, has passed 500, spanning 30 states. The growing outbreak has wreaked havoc on the travel and tourism industry and has disrupted manufacturing supply chains, from cars to smartphones. Americans are increasingly staying at home, choking off the spending that normally fuels the US economy, and setting off alarms that a recession could be underway.

Meanwhile, several Trump confidants in Congress disclosed they were isolating themselves after potential exposure to the virus; one traveled with the president from Florida on Air Force One on Monday.

As fear spread around the world, Italy’s premier, Giuseppe Conte, put the entire country on lockdown Monday to combat the coronavirus, banning all but the most important travel and ordering an end to social gatherings.

Two days after imposing the same strict measures on a quarter of the country, in the hard-hit north, Conte urged all 60 million Italians to stay home. The only travel allowed will be for proven work reasons, for health conditions, or other cases of necessity.

“Our habits must be changed, changed now,” Conte said.

The nationwide restrictions in Italy take effect Tuesday until April 3 and include extending the closures of schools and universities and closing pubs, eateries, and cafes at dusk.

Financial markets have whipped around for weeks as investors struggle to quantify the economic effects of coronavirus: Stocks have tumbled, oil prices cratered, and yields on government bonds reflect a sense among investors that there is worse to come.

“Markets want to hear that the global economy is open for business, and the problem is it isn’t easy to say that going forward,” said Patrick Chovanec, chief strategist at the investment advisory firm Silvercrest Asset Management.

In Europe, major stock benchmarks fell more than 7 percent Monday. Shares ended sharply lower in Asia, also.

As stocks fell, investors seeking a safe harbor pushed the yields on government bonds to new lows. The yield on the closely watched 10-year US Treasury bond, which falls as the price of the bond rises, dropped below 0.5 percent, about half the level of just a week ago.

Five minutes into the trading day in the United States on Monday, the plunge in the S&P 500 hit 7 percent, setting off an automatic 15-minute halt known as a circuit-breaker.

Circuit-breakers were introduced after the October 1987 Black Monday stock market crash as a way to provide time for reflection by temporarily halting the action on hectic days.

They were revamped after the May 6, 2010, collapse in stocks that came to be known as the Flash Crash. Monday was the first time the current circuit-breakers, established in 2013, were set off.

In the United States, the 10 worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 were those of oil producers. All were down more than 30 percent, with shares of companies like Marathon Oil and Apache Corp. down about 40 percent.

Larger oil producers Exxon Mobil and Chevron fell about 10 percent.

The White House has invited top Wall Street executives to a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, according to an official.

The meeting is expected to involve executives from big banks and senior administration officials, many of whom are scrambling to find ways to contain the economic fallout from the virus. It was not clear whether Trump will attend.

While the meeting is expected to be purely a discussion, it is reminiscent of a similar moment in 2008, when the Treasury secretary, Henry Paulson; then-Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke; and others summoned bank leaders to Washington and told them they would need to take a total of $125 billion worth of capital injections to shore up confidence in the banking sector.

Material from the Associated Press and Washington Post was used in this report.