The most important thing, the chancellor said, is to slow down the spread of the coronavirus to win time for people to develop immunity and to prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

Two in three Germans may become infected, Merkel said at a news conference that reverberated far beyond her country. There is no immunity now against the virus and no vaccine yet. It spreads exponentially, and the world now faces a pandemic, as declared Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel is on her way out, and her power is waning, but in her typically low-key, no-nonsense manner, the German leader on Wednesday laid out some cold, hard facts on the coronavirus in a way that few other leaders have.

“We have to understand that many people will be infected,” Merkel said. “The consensus among experts is that 60 to 70 percent of the population will be infected as long as this remains the situation.”

Merkel’s estimates were probably a worst-case scenario, though not wildly out of line with those of experts outside Germany.

But her warning provided a stark contrast to the crimped pronouncements of many other world leaders, among them President Trump, who has mostly played down the contagion. “The risk to the American people remains very low,” he said recently.

Underscoring the mounting challenge: The case count outside China has multiplied 13-fold over the last two weeks to over 118,000, with the disease now responsible for nearly 4,291 deaths, WHO said.

With officials saying that Europe has become the new epicenter, Italy’s cases soared again, to 12,462 infections and 827 deaths — numbers second only to China.

“If you want to be blunt, Europe is the new China,’’ said Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In response to the mounting crisis, Italy announced that all shops and businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores would be closed nationwide beginning Thursday and designated billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the virus, its latest efforts to adjust to the fast-evolving crisis that silenced the usually bustling heart of the Catholic faith, St. Peter’s Square.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said it was necessary to ‘‘go another step'’ in toughening the already unprecedented travel and social restrictions that took effect Tuesday by shuttering pubs, restaurants, hair salons, cafeterias, and other businesses that can’t operate with a yard of space between workers and customers.

‘‘In this moment, all the world is looking at us for the number of infections, but also . . . see great resistance,’’ Conte said on Facebook Live.

In Iran, by far the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, the senior vice president and two other Cabinet ministers were reported to have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Iran reported another jump in deaths, by 62 to 354 — behind only China and Italy.

China’s new worry is that the coronavirus could reenter from abroad. Beijing’s city government announced that all overseas visitors will be quarantined for 14 days. Of 24 new cases that China reported Wednesday, five arrived from Italy and one from the United States. China has had over 81,000 virus infections and over 3,000 deaths.

In Europe, Spain’s number of cases surged Wednesday past the 2,000 mark and Belgium, Bulgaria, Sweden, Albania, and Ireland all announced their first virus-related deaths.

On Wednesday, when Merkel addressed her fellow Germans, flanked by the health minister and the head of the public health institute, she took pains to say that the information she was sharing had come from the experts. And that information, she said, informed the public health decisions being made by authorities.

Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute for public health, said that while health experts currently believe that two-thirds of the population may become infected with the coronavirus, “we don’t know how fast that will happen.”

“But every one of us can figure out that the longer this takes, the better it is,” Weiler said. “On the one hand, because then the chance that a vaccine will become available increases, and on the other hand, because there is a chance that treatments will be available.”

One of the country’s top virologists recently said that it could take a year or two, or even longer, for that many people to become infected.

At the news conference Wednesday, Merkel did not make big promises. Her announcement, sober in tone, was more a call to arms.

The chancellor urged Germans to observe restrictions and stand in solidarity with one another, for the common good.

Soccer games will play to empty stadiums. Big events will be canceled. If need be, Germany will even suspend its cherished balanced budget.

“We must take all necessary measures,” Merkel said. “That is true for the government and everyone in a position of political responsibility. But it is also true for all citizens, the 83 million people who live in our country. It is about protecting older people, those with previous illnesses and vulnerable groups.”

“This is putting our solidarity, our common sense, and our open-heartedness for one another to the test,” she said. “I hope that we will pass it.”

The chancellor has been in regular consultation with her health minister and with German scientists As the number of infections rose, she came under criticism in the media and from the opposition for not addressing the public about the health crisis.

