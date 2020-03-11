BUDAPEST — A trial began Wednesday in Hungary in the case of a river cruise ship captain charged in the deaths of 27 people in a May 2019 collision on the Danube River.

The Ukrainian captain, identified only as Yuriy C., has been charged by prosecutors with negligent endangerment of water traffic leading to a fatal mass catastrophe and 35 counts of failing to give assistance.

Prosecutors say the captain did not pay attention to his duties steering the Viking Sigyn cruise ship for at least five minutes, during which his ship collided and sank a much smaller tour boat.