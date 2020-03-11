ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president on Wednesday made the incendiary claim that the Greek authorities’ alleged mistreatment of migrants at its border was comparable to ‘‘what the Nazis did,’’ and said he would denounce Greece’s action at international platforms.

In his weekly address to his ruling party’s legislators, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said there would be no change to his government’s policy of allowing migrants to cross into Europe, until the European Union fulfills obligations set out in a 2016 Turkish-EU deal that helped stem a migrant crisis.

Thousands of migrants massed on Turkey’s border with Greece, after the Turkish government said last month that it would no longer try to contain migrants on its territory.