MANDALAY, Myanmar — The US military on Thursday repatriated what may be the remains of service personnel who were lost in action in Myanmar during World War II.

The remains from Myanmar’s central Sagaing region were repatriated at a ceremony at Mandalay International Airport after being recovered in a mission carried out by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency of the US Department of Defense, the American Embassy said.

‘‘Over 75 years ago, brave Americans gave their lives on a river bank in Sagaing, fighting for peace, justice and freedom far from home,’’ the Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission George Sibley said. “Today we recommit to those noble values as we repatriate the possible remains of those US citizens and honor their service and their sacrifices.”