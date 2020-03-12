Esper added that as the United States ‘‘has demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region,’’ a reference to previous strikes the US military carried out after similar attacks targeting US forces in the region.

‘‘Let me be clear: The United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies,’’ Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at the Pentagon. ‘‘All options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence.’’

WASHINGTON —US defense officials said Thursday that an attack on a base in Iraq that killed two US troops was carried out by Iranian-backed militia groups and that the military is waiting for President Trump to decide how to respond.

‘‘You don’t get to shoot at our bases, and kill and wound Americans and get away with it,’’ he said.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appearing alongside Esper, said that about 30 rockets were launched Wednesday evening in Iraq, with about 12 to 18 hitting Camp Taji, a base north of Baghdad. A British service member was also killed in the attack, and at least 14 people from the United States, Britain, and Poland were wounded.

Milley attributed the attack to ‘‘Shia militia groups’’ and said ‘‘we have pretty good confidence we know who did this.’’ Iraqi security forces captured a truck modified to carry rocket launchers, and forensics have determined from where the rockets were launched, Milley added.

‘‘We have been in consultation with the Iraqi government and other allies and partners in the region, and the groups that were responsible will be held accountable appropriately,’’ Milley said.

Milley said the Pentagon is awaiting a decision from Trump on what to do.

Defense officials have said repeatedly that the killing of an American in Iraq crosses a ‘‘red line’’ for them and would likely be met with military action. Marine Gen. Kenneth ‘‘Frank’’ McKenzie, the chief of US Central Command, reiterated that point Thursday morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

A similar attack on a base near the city of Kirkuk in December killed a US interpreter, prompting the United States to launch airstrikes in Iraq and Syria two days later. A series of actions in following days culminated with the US military killing an Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have ebbed since then, with US troops saying in interviews that the threat level they were tracking from Iran in January was unlike anything reported in years.

US and European officials say that Iran-backed militias have continued to launch rocket attacks on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition troops or at the US Embassy in Baghdad. At least three have hit buildings where staff eat or sleep, according to people in the embassy.

One US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, attributed the increased precision to the fact that recent rocket attacks have emanated from a district directly west of the sprawling diplomatic facility.

Kataib Hezbollah, the militia blamed for the killing in December and subsequently targeted in airstrikes, has also continued to issue public threats. Most recently, the group indicated that it might begin to attack forces linked to the coalition if they had not withdrawn by March 15.

In a statement Thursday, the Iran-backed militia group asked ‘‘God to bless’’ the attack in Taji.

‘‘Their timing was perfect. Now, we believe, is the time to resume ... operations to expel the evil aggressors,’’ the militia said.

Iran backs a handful of powerful militias in Iraq, including Kataib Hezbollah. The groups often help to enforce Tehran’s interests, attacking a protest movement that is critical of it, or the US forces that Iran wants to expel. But experts say that Iran’s overall control of these militias remains unclear. At the local level, for example, they also pursue their own strategic goals.

Milley declined to address whether he believes Iran directed the attack, saying he would not get into ‘‘intelligence indicators.’’

‘‘We do know that they are backed by Iran,’’ Esper added. ‘‘We know that for sure.’’