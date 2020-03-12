BEIJING — Chinese authorities have taken several people into custody as part of their investigation into the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine facility that killed 29.

Officials told reporters that preliminary investigations had shown “serious problems exist in the construction, renovation and examination and approval’’ of the Xinjia Hotel, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The hotel in the southeastern city of Quanzhou was being used to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients when it came crashing down Saturday night.