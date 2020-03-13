American officials said Friday that the strikes had hit sites where rockets and other weapons were stored by an Iranian-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah. But according to multiple Iraqi military officials, who so far have been largely supportive of the US role in Iraq, the bombings killed members of the Iraqi military and police. It was not clear whether they had killed any Kataib Hezbollah fighters.

BAGHDAD — Iraqi military officials strongly condemned the US military on Friday for airstrikes launched overnight that they said killed three Iraqi soldiers, two police officers, and a civilian worker, and damaged an unfinished civilian airport.

The strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack Wednesday that killed two Americans and a British soldier and injured 14 others at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, American officials said.

In a statement released Friday morning, the Iraqi Joint Command described the attack as “an aggression” that “targeted Iraqi military institutions violating the principal of partnership” between the Iraqi security forces and the Americans.

This attack “cost the lives of Iraqi fighters while they were doing their military duty,” the statement said.

In Karbala, officials for the Imam Hussein shrine who are involved in the airport’s construction because millions of pilgrims come to Karbala every year to visit its holy sites said that a civilian worker at the airport was killed and that several others “who were working on building the airport” were wounded.

“This airport is totally civilian, and the holy Husseini shrine is constructing it by agreement with several Iraqi companies and using totally Iraqi civilian workers,” the statement said.

At a news conference at the Pentagon on Friday, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, head of the military’s Central Command, said the US strikes were in self-defense to destroy rockets and other weapons that he said had been supplied by Iran and that could be used against US and allied troops in Iraq.

McKenzie said that American officials had consulted with their Iraqi counterparts after the fatal strikes Wednesday and knew a US response was coming.

He and other US military officials were dismissive of the Iraqi complaints given that Iraqi soldiers and police officers are often located on bases with Iranian-backed militias like Kataib Hezbollah.

“I don’t know whether the Iraqis are happy or unhappy,” McKenzie said. “These locations that we struck are clear locations of terrorist bases. If Iraqi military forces were there, I would say it’s probably not a good idea to position yourself with Kataib Hezbollah in the wake of a strike that killed Americans and coalition members.”

McKenzie also acknowledged that a weapons storage site at an airfield in Karbala had been destroyed. He said he did not yet have details on the overall numbers of casualties from strikes at the five locations, mostly south and southeast of Baghdad.

More broadly, the threat from Iran and its proxies remained “very high,” McKenzie said, adding that tensions “have actually not gone down” since the killing in early January of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

McKenzie said the risk remained greatest from Iran’s proxies, including Kataib Hezbollah, and that the United States was poised to strike additional militia weapons storage sites and other targets should attacks continue.

Separately, the Pentagon identified the two Americans killed in Wednesday’s rocket attack as the Army’s Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, California; and the Air Force’s Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, Oklahoma.

There was no comment from Kataib Hezbollah.

The Iraqi joint command warned that the latest attacks not only meant that Iraqi soldiers and police officers had lost their lives but also risked undermining the relationship between the Iraqi military and the Americans, which is primarily focused on the fight against the Islamic State group.