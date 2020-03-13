JERUSALEM — Israel’s political gridlock has been unbreakable through three brutal elections, endless grandstanding, and countless back-channel negotiations. Now, coronavirus could finally give the country its first government in more than a year.

As the virus outbreak, and Israel’s response to it, swelled frighteningly in recent days, the warring factions have softened their rhetoric and embraced, tentatively, the possibility of coming together in an emergency coalition.

At the end of a televised address Thursday in which he announced the closing of all Israeli schools, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an offer of partnership to his opponent, Benny Gantz.