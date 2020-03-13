JERUSALEM — Israel’s political gridlock has been unbreakable through three brutal elections, endless grandstanding, and countless back-channel negotiations. Now, coronavirus could finally give the country its first government in more than a year.
As the virus outbreak, and Israel’s response to it, swelled frighteningly in recent days, the warring factions have softened their rhetoric and embraced, tentatively, the possibility of coming together in an emergency coalition.
At the end of a televised address Thursday in which he announced the closing of all Israeli schools, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an offer of partnership to his opponent, Benny Gantz.
‘‘It will be an emergency government for a limited time, and together we will fight to save the lives of tens of thousands,’’ Netanyahu said.
Gantz responded in kind. ‘‘Given the circumstances, we are willing to discuss the possibility of establishing a broad national emergency government,’’ he said.
By the end of the day, the two adversaries had talked by phone and consulted with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, according to a statement from Gantz’s office. The president is scheduled to begin consulting with parliamentary parties Sunday, the next step to naming either Gantz or Netanyahu as the person allowed first chance to assemble a coalition.
There is no guarantee the coronavirus-inspired talk will actually lead to Israel’s first functioning government since the Knesset, or parliament, was dissolved in late 2018.
