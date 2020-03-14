KABUL — The Afghan government Saturday postponed the release of 1,500 Taliban prisoners, an Afghan official said, a decision that could sabotage a peace deal signed last month between the Taliban and the United States.

Jawed Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser’s office, said the releases were being delayed because more time was needed to review the list of prisoners.

The move comes despite President Ashraf Ghani’s decree earlier this week promising the start of the releases Saturday as a good will gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started.