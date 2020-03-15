If that is true nearly everywhere the virus goes, it is all the more so in Europe, with its history of Enlightenment, where life is lived, ordinarily, on an intimate scale, bumping shoulders on the street or in the cafe, greeting friends with kisses on the cheeks.

The coronavirus is not only spreading but also infecting societies with a sense of insecurity, fear, and fragmentation. Above all, it has severed humanity from its conceit of control and of the invincibility of its institutions, science, technology, and democracies.

BRUSSELS — The “gilded museum” of Europe is hollow and echoing. The great squares and stadiums are empty, the museums shut, the churches hesitant about services, the fine restaurants and cool bars shuttered.

No more. Today, Europeans are told to hide away, erecting borders between countries, inside their cities and neighborhoods, around their homes — to protect themselves from their neighbors, even from their grandchildren.

Confronting a virus that respects no borders, this modern Europe without borders is building them everywhere. But different states have different answers, and each discrete and disparate step has increased the sense of the coming apart, and the feeling that the problem is someone else’s creation.

“The paradox of a virus that knows no borders is that the solution requires borders, not just between countries but within them,” said Nathalie Tocci, an adviser to the European Union. “But putting them up in an uncoordinated way doesn’t help.”

Putting them up at all, in fact, may not make much difference. The invisible threat is already within.

As Spain began its first day of a national quarantine, the Health Ministry said the country has recorded 288 deaths, up from 136 on Saturday. The number of infections rose to 7,753 from 5,700.

In Italy, the government announced another grim number: 368 more people died in the deadliest 24-hour span to date. That’s a 25 percent spike in its death toll. It was only three weeks ago that Italy had its first reported deaths from the virus. Now, 1,809 people have died.

As the numbers climb and the pandemic spreads to other European countries, there is a turn back to the state for expertise, control, and reassurance. And there is a growing sense of the need for harsh, even authoritarian methods, many of them taken from China.

After watching the epidemic in China with extraordinary indifference, Europe has been terrified by Italy. Suddenly, many of the continent’s countries are trying to lock down, to protect themselves and their citizens. The idea of European solidarity, and of a borderless Europe where citizens are free to travel and work, seems very far away.

If the pandemic has the logic of war, requiring strong action, the enemy may be the person standing next to you.

“It’s not anymore a question of borders between states but between individuals,” said Ivan Krastev, who directs the Center for Liberal Strategies in Sofia, Bulgaria, and is a permanent fellow at the Institute of Human Sciences in Vienna.

“It is now the individual you fear,” Krastev said. “Everyone around you may be a danger, carrying the virus. The person may not know he’s a danger to you, and the only one who isn’t a danger is the one you never meet, the one who stays at home.”

The welcoming kiss, “la bise,” is suddenly dangerous, as is the hug of happiness or condolence.

Krastev has written tellingly about Europe’s migration crisis, calling it as big a shock as the fall of communism. But now no one is talking of opening borders, he said.

“Now it’s not migrants you fear, but everyone,” Krastev said.

The narrative of the migrant crisis included metaphors of hordes, invasion, and even insects, and claims that migrants were bringing disease. They wanted to come from their wretched lives to a Europe that they considered safe and rich. But it is no longer safe.

Now, migrants will wonder, “Is the plague worse than the war?” Krastev said. “You cannot negotiate with the plague or flee it.”

Material from the Washington Post and Associated Press was used in this report.