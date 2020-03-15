“Forget the closure on Broadway — the loss of revenue to the state government, right now, is incalculable,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat.

Many states have built up sizable stockpiles in their “rainy day” funds during several robust years of tax collections. Some governors and state lawmakers now are tapping into those savings for emergency expenses. Others are looking to set aside even more in reserve, fearing the economic uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus could send tax revenues into a tailspin.

States are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to respond to the coronavirus, even as the federal government prepares to send billions more their way.

Advertisement

He pulled the curtain on Broadway theaters this past week while banning gatherings of 500 or more people.

President Trump said Friday that he would free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments as he declared the virus pandemic a national emergency. Many governors also have declared emergencies, giving themselves greater flexibility to spend money and waive regulations as needed.

“All the resources we can have on hand — to make sure if things get worse — we want,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, while announcing a state of emergency just hours after the president did so.

But states also are bracing for a potential ripple effect on their revenues. The cancellation of major sporting and entertainment events could mean less tax revenue from tourists and residents. Directives to work and study at home could mean less revenue from fuel taxes and public transit fares. And if some employees can’t go to work, that could put a damper on state income and withholding taxes while driving up spending for public welfare programs such as unemployment insurance and state Medicaid health care programs.

Associated Press

France holds local elections

despite ban on gatherings

Advertisement

France held nationwide elections Sunday to choose all of its mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on public gatherings because of the new virus.

Voting stations opened just as a drastic new order came into effect shutting down all of France’s restaurants, museums, and most stores to stem the spreading coronavirus. The country has some 4,500 cases, including 91 people who have died.

President Emmanuel Macron decided against delaying the elections amid concerns that would be undemocratic. But the virus was expected to sharply reduce turnout.

The government ordered unprecedented sanitary measures at polling stations.

Sunday’s elections were the first round of a two-round election for leadership of all 35,000 French communes, some of only a few dozen inhabitants. Voters will choose among lists of candidates running for mayor and town council seats.

If no list gets the absolute majority in the first round, all lists that receive more than 10 percent of votes will qualify for the second round, currently scheduled for March 22.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israel to use surveillance to track those possibly infected

Israel plans to deploy electronic counterterrorism measures to track the movements of people who might be infected with the coronavirus, officials said, a confluence of crime fighting and public health that could become more common even as it sparked civil liberty concerns.

Officials did not specify the techniques to be used but hinted they would include monitoring individuals’ cellphone locations, presumably without their consent, as well as the more sophisticated electronic intelligence and data analysis that Israel is known to have in its terror-fighting arsenal.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced the initiative in a televised address Saturday night, acknowledged that applying Israel’s vaunted digital surveillance tools could infringe on privacy.

‘‘We are one of the few countries with this capability, and we will use it,’’ he said. ‘‘We must do everything, as a government and as citizens, to not become infected and not to infect others.’’

Israel, which has reported 200 cases of the virus and no deaths, has already proved willing to take sweeping measures to stave off a wider outbreak.

Netanyahu announced that restaurants, bars, and museums across the country would shut down indefinitely. Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. The country closed schools until at least the middle of April and won’t let anyone, citizen or visitor, enter the country without a two-week quarantine.

ASSOCIATED PRESS