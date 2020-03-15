Just a short walk from the compound of President Ashraf Ghani, the incumbent whose reelection was announced last month, gunmen in armored vehicles guard the smaller palace of his archrival Abdullah Abdullah, who insists he was cheated out of victory and is forming a parallel government. Across the street, gunmen guard the office of Abdurrashid Dostom, a former army general now allied with Abdullah, who has reoccupied the compound he once used as a vice president under Ghani.

KABUL — The most dangerous place in the Afghan capital today isn’t under threat from Taliban or Islamic State insurgents. A single block near the presidential palace, bristling with guns, has become ground zero in a surreal war of nerves between two civilian politicians both claiming to be the country’s legitimate leader.

No shots have been fired, giving the confrontation an eerie, stage-managed feel. But as the standoff drags into its second week, many Afghans fear the slightest incident could ignite a violent conflagration between rival camps, plunging the country into chaos and dooming planned negotiations between the government and the Taliban to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war. The insurgents have vowed to continue their attacks if no settlement is reached.

‘‘All the cards are in the Taliban’s hands now,’’ said Zalmai Rassoul, a former Afghan security adviser. ‘‘If there is no breakthrough within the next week to 10 days, something could happen that makes things spin out of control.’’

If violence erupts between armed Ghani and Abdullah supporters, he predicted, ‘‘within days the Taliban will take several provinces, and this time the United States won’t stop them.

Aides to Ghani said there are still hopes for rapprochement between the warring factions, but so far Abdullah and Dostom, his most powerful backer, have refused offers to switch sides. Dostom was offered the country’s highest military rank but has refused to budge.

