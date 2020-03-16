He also said those already in the country ‘‘as much as possible should stay home.’’ He spoke outside his residence, where is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau said Canadians who are not in Canada need to come home immediately, and he said they must isolate themselves for 14 days after they arrive.

TORONTO — Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said Monday that he will close the country’s borders to anyone who is not a citizen, an American, or a permanent resident — and even they will have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said his government based its decisions on science and public health recommendations, but said Americans would be exempted, despite a surge in the number of cases in the United States. “We recognize the level of integration of our two economies,’’ he said.

The United States is by far Canada’s largest trading partner, accounting for 75 percent of the country’s exports.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada has more than doubled since Friday, including 32 new confirmed cases in Ontario on Monday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

France bars nonessential movement outside of home

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron said that starting on Tuesday, people will be allowed to leave their homes in France for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work, or taking a walk.

‘‘From tomorrow at noon and for at least 15 days, our trips will be greatly reduced’’ Macron said in a televised address.

He said the government would provide further details later on Monday, but he told the French people that everyone should stay at home and only go out for the ‘‘bare essentials.’’

The restrictions put France much closer to a full lockdown of the population, an unprecedented action already taken in Italy and Spain in response to the virus pandemic.

Macron said gatherings with family and friends would be prohibited and workers should commute to their jobs only if working from home isn’t feasible.

“We are at war,” Macron said repeatedly in his address.

Macron said the government adopted strict limits because people had not respected previous urgings to practice social distancing. Anyone caught violating the new measures will be punished, the French leader said, without specifying what that could entail.

The plan was announced almost a week after a nationwide lockdown took effect in Italy, the country with the most reported virus cases in the world except for China.

Spain followed suit over the weekend, while other European Union nations have adopted ad hoc national measures, including partial border closures.

As of early Monday, six of the 10 countries with the highest numbers of reported virus cases worldwide were in Europe: Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. France has reported 6,633 cases, including 148 deaths. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

European Union restricts foreign travelers

BRUSSELS — The European Union moved Monday to suppress the spread of the coronavirus by restricting foreign travelers while proposing fast-track traffic lanes to make sure vital medical equipment reaches EU citizens.

EU officials fear that countries acting alone and without coordination might make things more difficult for neighbors whose health care systems are already creaking.

The corona virus has infected more than 50,000 people across Europe and caused about 2,000 deaths.

“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus,’’ the European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, said as she unveiled the plan. It will be put to the bloc’s 27 leaders at a summit to be held via video-conference on Tuesday.

She said that travel restrictions into Europe should be put in place for an initial period of 30 days.

Exemptions could be given to long-term residents in the EU, border area workers, family members of European nationals, and diplomats.

British citizens would not be included in the ban, even though the country officially withdrew from the EU on Jan. 31. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

United Kingdom ramps up its virus countermeasures

LONDON — British authorities on Monday dramatically ramped up measures to combat the coronavirus, urging all UK residents to avoid unnecessary contact with others and telling people in the most vulnerable groups to stay at home for three months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “now is the time for everyone to stop nonessential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel.”

‘‘You should avoid pubs, clubs, theater, and other such social venues,’’ he said at a news conference alongside his chief medical and scientific advisers.

The authorities said people over age 70, those with chronic illnesses, and pregnant women should be “shielded” from social contacts for 12 weeks, starting this weekend.

The United Kingdom had previously resisted taking some of the tough measures seen in other European countries, which have banned large events, shut schools, and closed their borders to slow the spread of the Covid-19 illness.

But Johnson said on Monday that the number of UK cases was starting to rise rapidly, and ‘‘without drastic action’’ they could double every five or six days.

As of Monday, Britain had reported 1,543 confirmed cases and 53 virus-related deaths. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iran reports largest one-day virus death toll so far

TEHRAN — Iran reported another 129 fatalities from the coronavirus on Monday, the largest one-day rise in deaths since it began battling the Middle East’s worst outbreak, which has claimed more than 850 lives and infected a number of senior officials in the country.

Businesses in Iran’s capital remained open, however, even as other countries in the region moved toward full lockdowns, with Lebanon largely shutting down and Iraqis racing to prepare for a curfew set to begin later this week.

The divergent approaches adopted by local authorities reflect the continued uncertainty over how to slow the spread of a virus that has infected around 170,000 people worldwide and caused more than 6,500 deaths.

Some have opted for an even more aggressive response.

Israel, where the number of confirmed cases has more than doubled to 277 in recent days, has authorized the use of phone-snooping technology long used against Palestinian militants to track coronavirus patients. Such practices will spark renewed debate over privacy as countries around the world confront the pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Filipino president widens monthlong lockdown

MANILA — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday widened a monthlong lockdown in the capital region to cover the main Luzon island to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

An ‘‘enhanced quarantine’’ of the island, which has a population of at least 57 million people, will be implemented until April 12, Duterte said in a televised address.

Mainland Luzon will be on a strict home quarantine that the police and military will oversee, and workers must work from home to ‘‘significantly’’ limit movement, he said.

‘‘Everyone must stay at home, leaving their houses only to buy food, medicine, and other basics necessary for survival in the coming days,’’ Duterte said.

He also asked companies to give advances on workers’ pay. — BLOOMBERG NEWS