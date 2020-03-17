The new forecasts, by Neil Ferguson and his colleagues at the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team, were quickly embraced by Johnson’s government to design new and more-extreme measures to suppress the spread of the virus.

That session presented jaw-dropping numbers from some of Britain’s top modelers of infectious disease, who predicted the deadly course of coronavirus could quickly kill hundreds of thousands in both the United Kingdom and the United States, as surges of sick and dying patients overwhelmed hospitals and critical care units.

LONDON — Immediately after Boris Johnson completed his Monday evening news conference, which saw a somber prime minister encourage his fellow citizens to avoid ‘‘all nonessential contact with others,’’ his aides hustled reporters into a second, off-camera briefing.

The report is also influencing planning by the Trump administration. Deborah Birx, who serves as the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, cited the British analysis at a news conference Monday, saying her task force was especially focused on the report’s conclusion that an entire household should self-quarantine for 14 days if one of its members is stricken by the virus.

The Imperial College group reported that if nothing was done by governments and individuals and the pandemic remained uncontrolled, then 510,000 would die in Britain and 2.2 million in the United States over the course of the outbreak.

These kinds of numbers are deeply concerning for countries with top-drawer health care systems. They are terrifying for less-developed countries, global health experts say.

If Britain and the United States pursued much more ambitious measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, to slow but not necessarily stop the epidemic over the coming few months, they could reduce mortality by half, to 260,000 people in the United Kingdom and 1.1 million in the United States.

Finally, if the British government quickly went all-out to suppress viral spread — aiming to reverse epidemic growth and reduce the case load to a low level — then the number of dead in the country could drop to below 20,000. To do this, the researchers said, Britain would have to enforce social distancing for the entire population, isolate all cases, demand household quarantines of households where anyone is sick, and close all schools and universities — and do this not for weeks but for 12 to 18 months, until a vaccine is available.

‘‘We might be living in a very different world for a year or more,’’ Ferguson told reporters.

The Imperial College report was, however, responsible in large part for Johnson’s turnaround decision to begin rolling out what 10 Downing Street described as life-altering, ‘‘drastic’’ measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, aides said.

On Monday night, Johnson urged his fellow citizens to immediately start to avoid ‘‘all nonessential contact with others,’’ work from home, and self-isolate now if they are elderly or suffer from underlying medical conditions. All the measures are voluntary, but Johnson warned that his government had the power to make them mandatory.

Johnson said that healthy and asymptomatic Britons should avoid pubs, clubs, and theaters. In London, the bars were still open Monday. Most schools, museums, and restaurants were, too.

Washington Post

Officials in Iran warn that ‘millions’ could die

TEHRAN — Iran issued its most dire warning yet Tuesday about the new coronavirus ravaging the country, suggesting “millions” could die in the Islamic Republic if people keep traveling and ignore health guidance.

A state TV journalist who also is a medical doctor gave the warning only hours after hard-line Shiite faithful on Monday night pushed their way into the courtyards of two major shrines that were finally closed due to the virus. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a religious ruling prohibiting “unnecessary” travel.

Roughly 9 out of 10 of the over 18,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities denied for days the risk the outbreak posed. Officials have implemented new checks for people trying to leave major cities ahead of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on Friday, but have hesitated to quarantine the areas.

The death toll in Iran saw another 13 percent increase Tuesday. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the virus had killed 135 more people to raise the total to 988 amid over 16,000 cases.

Associated Press

Bloc leaders agree to ban most foreign travelers

BRUSSELS — The leaders of European Union nations have agreed to institute a travel ban that prohibits most foreigners from entering the bloc for 30 days to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus.

EU leaders agreed on Tuesday to shut down the 27-nation’s bloc’s external borders immediately.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the proposal by EU officials “got a lot of support by the member states. It’s up to them now to implement. They said they will immediately do that.’’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Tuesday that European leaders agreed in a conference call to the commission’s proposal for an entry ban with ‘‘very, very limited exceptions.’’

Merkel says citizens of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom, and Norway are exempt.

The EU leaders also agreed to coordinate the repatriation of EU citizens stranded outside the bloc, she said.

Associated Press

Europeans hindered by traffic in efforts to get home

BERLIN — Traffic jams swelled along borders and travelers appealed to their governments for help getting home Tuesday as countries in Europe and beyond imposed strict controls along their frontiers and grappled with the challenge of allowing the flow of goods but restricting people to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner castigated people for spreading panic by posting fake reports over social media that supermarkets would be closing, while urging people only to purchase what they needed for their own households.

“There is enough for everybody,” she said. “I’m certain we will weather this society-wide situation well, so long as we behave as a society.”

But on Tuesday it was chaos on many borders with traffic backed up for dozens of miles.

“We are all desperate, cold and sleepless here for a third day,’’ said Janina Stukiene, who was stuck in Lithuania on the border with Poland with her husband and son. ‘‘We just want to go home.”

The line of cars and trucks in Lithuania was some 37 miles long after Poland closed its border, while similar traffic jams could be seen on the borders with Germany and the Czech Republic.

Lithuania was sending military airplanes and special trains to Germany to help hundreds of its citizens stranded at the crossing points with Poland.

Associated Press