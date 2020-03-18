American officials insist their Afghanistan drawdown will continue as planned following the peace deal. But, for now, European diplomats say they are not so sure.

General Austin S. Miller’s decision aims to protect his forces from the virus. But, in turn, it may complicate the drawdown of troops ordered by President Trump after the United States recently signed a peace agreement with the Taliban.

WASHINGTON — The US commander in Afghanistan is halting American and allied troops from entering Afghanistan and, in turn, preventing some troops from leaving, for the next month, American and European officials said. The planning reflects mounting concerns as the coronavirus has spread in the country in recent days.

There are roughly 12,000 US troops in Afghanistan. But under an agreement signed between the Taliban and American diplomats last month, that number is set to decrease to 8,600 within the next hundred or so days. NATO and coalition forces, with roughly 8,700 troops in the country, were set to draw down a commensurate amount.

Between the ongoing Taliban-fueled violence, political uncertainty at the top of the Afghan government, and the possibility of a larger outbreak of the virus, NATO has put aside for now discussions of the troop drawdown. European diplomats said the uncertainty in Afghanistan will make it difficult for the Americans to stick to their drawdown plan and for NATO to follow with its own reductions.

NATO will release its annual report this week, and Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to address the Afghanistan mission at a news conference Thursday. Alliance officials declined to comment ahead of Stoltenberg’s speech.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the US-led mission in Afghanistan, said that “protecting the force is our top priority.”

“We continue to execute the ordered drawdown to 8600,” he wrote.

Several European countries had tentative plans to deploy additional logistics troops to Afghanistan to help close bases as part of the peace plan. But with the uncertainty over carrying out the peace agreement and a demand for logistical expertise in Europe to fight the virus, those deployments are on hold for now, a European official said.

The European official said that troops for several countries were on a two-week quarantine before entering Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the German military said its troops going into Afghanistan would be quarantined for two weeks and any troop swaps would be postponed for at least two weeks.

But the new orders from Resolute Support could stretch that quarantine period for far longer, as the US-led NATO command puts measures in place to try to slow the spread of the virus into Afghanistan.

One allied official said that even in a worst-case scenario, the readiness of their forces should be only marginally affected. The pause in rotations will make sure personnel coming into Afghanistan are virus-free and minimize any risk that troops leaving would infect others in their home countries.