Now age 84, Sparrow was delighted Wednesday when lawmakers passed a landmark bill that treats the procedure as a health issue rather than a crime.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Margaret Sparrow was 21 years old when she drank a concoction to induce an abortion, at a time when the procedure was both illegal and socially unacceptable in New Zealand.

While views about abortions have generally become much more liberal in New Zealand since Sparrow’s experience, the law had not fully reflected that change.

Until Wednesday’s vote, the procedure was still regulated under the Crimes Act, requiring women to prove to a doctor that their pregnancy presented a danger to their physical or mental health before they could get an abortion.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said that requirement forced most women to lie about their mental health.

The new law removes those obstacles, allowing women who are up to 20 weeks pregnant to get an abortion and those over 20 weeks to get one with approval from a health practitioner.

