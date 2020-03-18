Wijayanto and his wife were arrested last July by counterterrorism police at a hotel in the Jakarta satellite city of Bekasi, following the arrest of nine people believed to be members of his group who had returned from fighting in Iraq and Syria.

Prosecutors told the East Jakarta District Court that Para Wijayanto became leader of the banned organization in 2009. The group was blamed for the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists.

JAKARTA — The suspected leader of Indonesia’s al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network went on trial Wednesday on charges of terrorism that could result in a death sentence.

The nine other suspects were tried separately in the same courthouse on Wednesday.

‘‘The defendant and his friends have been involved in an evil conspiracy to commit terrorist crimes,’’ prosecutor Ade Solehudin said. “They made preparations, plans, and provided assistance for terrorist attacks.”

Solehudin said Wijayanto, a civil engineer who received military training at a jihadi camp in the southern Philippines in 2000, also was involved in sectarian conflict in Poso, a hotbed of Islamic militancy on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

In the indictment, Solehudin said that since 2013, Wijayanto has recruited and trained members of Jemaah Islamiyah’s military wing, sending some to Syria to fight with the Jabhat al-Nusra militant group.

He faces a possible death penalty if convicted.

Police said Wijayanto, who has eluded capture since 2003, was involved in the making of bombs used in a series of attacks including a 2004 bombing at the Australian Embassy that killed nine people

Wijayanto became leader of Jemaah Islamiyah, replacing another militant, Zarkasih, who was arrested in 2007 and sentenced to 15 years in prison, police said.

