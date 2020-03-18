Front-line medical workers are complaining of inadequate testing and shortages of protective gear, raising fears that doctors and nurses may be spreading the virus or will be forced into isolation as the demand for care peaks.

Hospitals are calling off all but the most urgent procedures to prepare for an incoming wave of coronavirus patients. Operating rooms are being converted to house the infected, and specialists are being redeployed or even retrained to deal with patients’ needs.

LONDON — As the coronavirus bears down on Britain’s overstretched National Health System, doctors say they fear trying days of hard choices and rationed resources.

Advertisement

Most worrisome is the limited supply of ventilators to sustain what is expected to be a soaring number of patients in coming weeks, putting doctors in the position of deciding which ones to treat and which ones to let die.

“It is a conversation that is happening day in and day out now,” said Dr. Jenny Vaughan, an official with the Doctors Association U.K., an advocacy group. “If you look at the numbers, there are going to be some very difficult decisions.”

Years of budget pressures have left the NHS ill-prepared for the enormous strains that lie ahead, doctors and health advocates say. Even before the pandemic, about 100, health systems jobs were unfilled.

While mostly praising the NHS and the government’s scientific guidance, doctors bemoan Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reluctance to slow the spread of the disease through social distancing measures such as closing schools and limiting mass gatherings.

That has given the hospitals less time to prepare and may have added thousands of patients to the peak of the epidemic expected later this spring, potentially overwhelming the health system.

New York Times

Iran reports biggest jump in fatalities as 147 people die

TEHRAN — Iran on Wednesday reported its single biggest jump in fatalities from the coronavirus as another 147 people died, raising the country’s overall death toll to 1,135.

Advertisement

The nearly 15 percent spike in deaths — amid a total of 17,361 confirmed cases in Iran — marks the biggest 24-hour rise in fatalities since Iranian officials first acknowledged infections of the virus in mid-February.

Even as the number of cases grows, food markets were still packed with shoppers and highways were crowded as families traveled ahead of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, on Friday.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi urged the public to avoid travel and crowds, telling Iranians the days ahead represented two “golden weeks” to try and curb the virus.

He criticized people for not adhering to the warnings to stay home. “This is not a good situation at all,” he said.

President Hassan Rouhani defended his government’s response to the outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that Iran acted too slowly and might even have covered up initial cases. He told his Cabinet the government was being straightforward, saying it announced the outbreak as soon as it learned about it Feb. 19.

‘‘We spoke to people in an honest way. We had no delay,” he added.

For weeks, officials implored clerics to shut down crowded Shiite shrines to halt the spread of the virus. The government closed them this week.

Associated Press

European border crossings being clogged by travelers

BERLIN — Desperate travelers choked European border crossings on Wednesday after nations implemented strict controls in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, creating traffic jams miles long and slowing the passage of trucks carrying critical supplies.

Advertisement

In an attempt to alleviate some of the pressure from eastern Europeans stuck in Austria trying to return home, Hungary overnight opened its borders in phases. Bulgarian citizens were first allowed to cross in carefully controlled convoys, then Romanians had a turn.

But by early Wednesday on the Austrian side of the border, trucks were backed up for 17 miles and cars for nearly 9 miles as rules allowing only Hungarians or transport trucks through the country’s borders kicked back in.

European Union leaders have been working on how to make sure that food, medical supplies, and other essential goods keep flowing, but so far borders have been clogged. Looking ahead, they’re also trying to figure out ways to allow seasonal agricultural workers, needed to keep the production of food going, to travel back and forth across essentially closed borders.

Associated Press

Main Serbian hospital struggling to respond

BELGRADE, Serbia — The main Serbian hospital treating patients infected with coronavirus looks like an abandoned building, but it isn’t.

With its rundown facade, peeling walls, and rooms crammed with metal beds, the downtown Belgrade clinic for infectious diseases has for decades been a symbol of Serbia’s depleted health system that now has to cope with a major virus outbreak.

“If coronavirus doesn’t kill you, that hospital surely will,” said Bane Spasic, a middle-aged man who recently visited the place for a minor infection.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t hit Eastern and Central Europe with such a force compared to Italy, Spain, and France, health officials throughout the region are sounding the alarm about the lack of medical staff, facilities, equipment, and enough hospital beds to handle several virus outbreaks simultaneously.

Advertisement

The countries in the region have taken a range of restrictive steps, from cutting off travel links to closing down schools and universities. But there are fears that the relatively low number of tests being carried out doesn’t reflect the true scale of the outbreak.

Associated Press