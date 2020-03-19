“Anytime a US citizen is wrongfully detained by a foreign government, we must use every tool at our disposal to free them,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said as Fakhoury flew back to the United States on a military aircraft. “No family should have to go through what the Fakhoury family has gone through.”

Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese-born naturalized US citizen, headed to his home state of New Hampshire from Beirut, where he had been detained for months on decades-old charges of torturing Lebanese prisoners.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration Thursday announced the release of two Americans imprisoned overseas and said it had intensified demands for a third, amid global fears that the coronavirus could quickly spread among detainees and result in deaths.

Separately, Michael White, a US Navy veteran and cancer patient, was released from an Iranian prison where he had been held since July 2018, the State Department announced. White, of Imperial Beach, California, was freed on a medical furlough.

For now, he must remain in Iran, undergoing medical testing and evaluation at the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which has acted as a diplomatic intermediary between the United States and Iran.

“The United States will continue to work for Michael’s full release as well as the release of all wrongfully detained Americans in Iran,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. He said White had been “wrongfully detained” and was serving a 13-year sentence on charges that included insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private photographs on social media.

White was arrested in the northeastern city of Mashhad while visiting an Iranian friend.

And at the White House, President Trump said he was working to free Austin Tice, a journalist and former Marine who was abducted in Syria in August 2012. The Trump administration has made repeated efforts to try and secure his release but with no success.

“We’re working very hard with Syria to get him out,” Trump said. “We hope the Syrian government will do that. We are counting on them to do that. We’ve written a letter just recently.”

It was not immediately clear what letter the president was referring to.

Lebanese officials alleged that Fakhoury was responsible for the killings and abuse of prisoners in Lebanon as part of an Israeli-backed militia two decades ago. Fakoury denied the allegations. The 57-year-old restaurant owner who was living in New Hampshire had been jailed since September.

His case had put a significant strain on already troubled ties between the US and Lebanon. Lawmakers in Washington had threatened to withhold critical aid to the country and impose sanctions on the Lebanese military, which is seen by the Trump administration as a bulwark against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement.

His oldest daughter, Guila Fakhoury, told The Associated Press by phone, “We are so happy. It’s a dream.’’

Fakhoury was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma and had been hospitalized in Lebanon. President Trump said in a news conference Thursday that Fakhoury “will now be able to receive the much needed care and treatment in the United States.’’

“We’ve been working very hard to get him freed, and he’s finally able to have his entire family at his side,” Trump said.

Hours before Shaheen announced Fakhoury’s release, a US Marine Osprey was seen taking off from the US Embassy compound northeast of Beirut.

Fakhoury was ordered to be released Monday because more than 10 years had passed since he allegedly tortured prisoners at a jail run by the South Lebanon Army militia. But he was not immediately allowed to leave the country after a Lebanese military judge on Tuesday appealed the decision, asking a military tribunal to strike down the decision to free Fakhoury.

A judge of urgent matters in the southern town of Nabatiyeh issued a ruling preventing Fakhoury from leaving Lebanon for two months. Judge Ahmad Mezher’s decision came after a request filed by former inmates.

The parliamentary bloc of Hezbollah criticized the military tribunal for what it called “succumbing” to US demands to release Fakhoury, describing him as “an agent who betrayed his country.” Hezbollah lawmakers called on concerned authorities to hold the tribunal accountable

Fakhoury is a former SLA member who became a US citizen last year. His case has been closely followed in New Hampshire, where Shaheen and other officials have called for imposing sanctions on Lebanon to pressure Beirut to release him.

Fakhoury was jailed last year after returning to Lebanon on vacation to visit family. Lebanon’s intelligence service said he confessed during questioning to being a warden at Khiam Prison, which was run by the SLA during Israel’s 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon.

Human rights groups have described the prison as a center for torture.

Fakhoury’s family and lawyer, however, said he had no direct contact with inmates and was never involved in any interrogation or torture.

Fakhoury’s family said in a statement said they have been through a nightmare “that we would never wish on anyone.’’ They thanked Trump and members of his administration and said Fakhoury “considers Shaheen his hero.’’

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.