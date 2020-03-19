After years of focusing on threats from Islamist extremists, German authorities have started to train their resources on combating homegrown far-right extremists. There have been three major attacks in the last nine months, including the killing of a politician, a failed attack on a synagogue, and the killing in February of nine Germans with immigrant backgrounds, all three of which were carried out by far-right extremists.

BERLIN — The German government Thursday banned two clubs linked to an anti-Semitic movement that refuses to recognize the modern German state, with the Interior Ministry ordering raids on the homes of the groups’ leaders in 10 states as part of a crackdown on the country’s far right.

The banned clubs are part of what’s called the German autonomous movement, which is different from other far-right groups that focus on refugees, foreigners or Germans with immigrant background. Its members call themselves “Reich citizens” — or Reichsbürger, as they are known in German.

The group is scattered across the country but exists mostly in the south and east. Members primarily focus their hate on the modern German state and people, such as politicians, judges and bureaucrats, who they see as representing the state. But they also target people seen as not belonging to the country.

The Reichsbürger have long been on authorities’ radar, but were treated as more harmless than other far-right extremists. Some members of the group are armed and willing to use violence.

In their denial of a modern German state, members of Reichsbürger have harassed and threatened officials and their families, including Chancellor Angela Merkel. In 2018, German news outlets reported that the group was trying to form an army in the state of Thuringia.

NEW YORK TIMES