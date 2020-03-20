Taking an emergency economic measure that would have been unimaginable just weeks ago, the European Commission on Friday announced that it had triggered the “general escape clause,” a panic button that lifts stringent spending rules and allows countries to run big deficits to respond to a crisis.

Across Europe, where there have been more than 100,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths, nations are preparing in the face of the growing crisis — shoring up hospital resources and planning for an influx of new cases in the coming days.

BARCELONA — Spain passed a grim milestone Friday when it became the second European country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths, a mark that Italy passed a week ago, with the country’s doctors warning that the health system may soon be overwhelmed, just as in Italy.

It is the first time in the history of the European Union that the clause has been used, throwing out the window the strictures of fiscal orthodoxy that stipulate low deficits and small debts.

In Italy, aid groups have moved in to help set up temporary field hospitals. Britain announced that restaurants, bars, clubs, and gyms would now be closed and has called on medical workers who have retired or moved to other jobs to return to the country’s National Health Service.

Germany plans to double its intensive care capacity and has introduced new restrictions on movement in the southern state of Bavaria, amid warnings that the country could become the next Spain or Italy.

There is “exponential growth” in Germany, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, the government’s disease control agency. By Friday, the institute had recorded nearly 15,000 cases of coronavirus, a number that has been nearly doubling every three days.

New York Times

China apologizes for targeting doctor who died

BEIJING — China has exonerated a doctor who was officially reprimanded for warning about the coronavirus outbreak and later died of the disease, a startling admission of error by the ruling Communist Party that generally bodes no challenges to its authority.

The party’s top disciplinary body said the police force in Wuhan had revoked its admonishment of Dr. Li Wenliang that had included a threat of arrest.

It also said a “solemn apology’’ had been issued to Li’s family and that two police officers, identified only by their surnames, had been issued “disciplinary punishments’’ for the original handling of the matter.

In death, Li became the face of simmering anger at the ruling Communist Party’s controls over information and complaints that officials lie, while punishing whistle-blowers and independent journalists.

Associated Press

Across Africa, airlines cancel flights, worry rises

JOHANNESBURG — Anxiety rose in Africa as two major airlines announced sweeping cancellations of international flights on Friday over the coronavirus, the continent’s busiest airport blocked foreigners from disembarking and Zimbabwe announced its first case — in one of Africa’s most visited tourist spots. The pandemic now threatens a national health system that has nearly collapsed amid an economic crisis.

South African Airways suspended all international flights until June. Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, cancelled flights to 30 countries. That airline, which operates a key continental hub, was under pressure from some in Africa’s second most populous country to halt flights to high-risk countries.

Associated Press

Iran celebrates New Year amid rising death toll

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s leaders vowed to overcome the coronavirus outbreak in upbeat messages marking the Persian New Year on Friday, even as the Health Ministry announced 149 more fatalities, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,433.

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with nearly 20,000 confirmed cases, and has been widely criticized for its slow response.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, called the new year “the year of leaps in production” in Iran’s economy, which has been under strain since President Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord and imposed harsh new sanctions.

Associated Pres

Italy surpasses 4,000 dead due to virus

ROME — Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the coronavirus.

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. The total now stands at 4,032.

Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.

Associated Press