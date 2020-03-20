BEIRUT — Lebanon’s foreign minister on Friday summoned the US ambassador, seeking an explanation for how an American on trial in Beirut was transferred out of the country from the US Embassy compound.

The Lebanese-American man, Amer Fakhoury, of New Hampshire, was ordered released Thursday by a judge in Lebanon because more than 10 years had passed since he allegedly tortured prisoners at a jail run by an Israel-backed Lebanese militia. Fakhoury has denied the charges.

Another military tribunal had contested the release, effectively banning Fakhoury from leaving the country until the appeal was heard.