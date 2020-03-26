BEIJING — A Chinese citizen who was working as a professor in Japan has been detained in China for alleged espionage and has confessed to spying and other unspecified wrongdoing, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the case against Yuan Keqin was backed up by “clear fact and conclusive evidence’’ and has been transferred to prosecutors.

“He confessed to the crime,’’ Geng said at a daily briefing. The case is being “processed according to law’’ and his legal rights are being “fully protected,’’ he said.