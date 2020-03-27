KABUL — After months of deliberation, Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, on Friday announced his 21-member team to negotiate peace with the Taliban, only to have his political opponent reject it as not inclusive enough.

Afghanistan’s political turmoil has impeded each tentative step toward negotiations with the Taliban, negotiations that are supposed to come next under a peace deal that Washington signed with the insurgents last month.

The deal calls for the eventual withdrawal of all 13,000 US soldiers from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees from the Taliban to fight other militant groups. The deal has been touted as Afghanistan’s best chance of ending its wars.