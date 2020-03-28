Rosneft — led by Igor Sechin, a longtime associate of President Vladimir Putin of Russia — said that its move means that “all assets and trading operations of Rosneft in Venezuela and/or connected with Venezuela will be disposed of, terminated, or liquidated.”

The sale follows the United States’ imposing sanctions on two Rosneft subsidiaries in an effort to cut a critical lifeline Russia extended to Maduro after the US government made it illegal for Americans to buy crude from Venezuela.

MOSCOW — Russia’s Rosneft oil company said Saturday that it’s halting operations in Venezuela and selling its assets there to a company fully owned by the Russian government, a move apparently intended to protect Russia’s largest oil producer from US sanctions while Moscow continues supporting Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

Advertisement

It said in a statement that it “concluded an agreement with the company 100% owned by the government of Russian Federation, to sell all of its interest and cease participation in its Venezuelan businesses,” including multiple joint ventures, oil-field services companies and other activities.

The sale could help shield Rosneft by handing over control over the Venezuelan operations to a fully state-owned venture that, unlike the state-controlled Rosneft, isn’t answerable to private investors.

In February, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Rosneft subsidiary based in Geneva that sells crude to European customers. US authorities vowed to keep applying pressure, and hit a second Rosneft subsidiary with sanctions earlier this month.

Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said the company’s decision was aimed at ‘‘protecting the interests of our shareholders.’’

He added that Rosneft expects the United States to now waive sanctions against its subsidiaries.

‘‘We really have the right to expect American regulators to fulfill their public promises,” he said.

Konstantin Kosachev, the Kremlin-connected head of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of Russian parliament, reiterated that Russia’s view is that “unilateral US sanctions against Venezuela are unlawful and inhumane.”

Advertisement

‘‘Moscow and Caracas will remain partners amid the US sanctions against Venezuela,’’ he said.

The United States was first among nearly 60 nations to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó a year ago as Venezuela’s rightful leader. The coalition considers Maduro illegitimate, after 2018 elections widely deemed fraudulent because the most popular opposition candidates were banned from running against him.