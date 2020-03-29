SEOUL — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Sunday, a week after its leader received a letter from President Donald Trump offering to help the country fight the coronavirus, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were fired from the port city of Wonsan, flying about 140 miles to the northeast before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan.

It was the North’s fourth weapons test this month involving either short-range ballistic missiles or multi-tube rocket launchers.