Iraq is cratering on almost every front. Oil revenues, the government’s main source of income, have plummeted as the world price of oil has crashed and the government has resorted to asking for donations to help it weather the pandemic.

“There is no money and we are in a difficult situation,” said the minister, Jaafer Sadiq Allawi, as he appealed for help from a cleric at a wealthy Shi’ite shrine.

BAGHDAD — When Iraq recorded its first cases of coronavirus, its health minister asked the government for $5 million in emergency funds. But there were no funds to be had.

A nationwide curfew, imposed to slow the spread of the virus, has shut down commerce and thrown the vast majority of nongovernment workers out of jobs.

The government itself is foundering after antigovernment protests ousted the prime minister in November and Parliament has been unable to agree on new leadership.

On top of that, Iranian-backed militias still launch regular attacks on American troops — the latest on Thursday when two rockets landed near the American Embassy in the Green Zone — threatening to drag Iraq deeper into the crosshairs of Iranian-American hostilities.

“These are the worst days we have lived through in Iraq,” said Riyadh al-Shihan, 56, a military veteran. “I lived through the Iraq-Iran war, the uprising, Saddam Hussein, but these days are worse.”

A strange silence has descended over much of Baghdad, a capital of 8 million people. The highways out of the city are mostly free of cars because of travel restrictions and on Friday, when most people are off work, the usually crowded parks were empty thanks to the curfew.

Iraq had 547 confirmed cases of the coronavirus by Sunday, but has been doing extremely limited testing. The true number is thought to be many times greater.

New York Times

Ships await Panama passage, face doubts in Fla.

PANAMA CITY — More than 1,800 passengers and crew — some infected with COVID-19 — stranded on ships off Panama were receiving mixed signals on Sunday about the chance for finally reaching port in Florida. While Panamanian officials said they would let the two ships transit the Panama Canal, the cruise company said it had not been given permission and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.’s mayor said he didn’t want it to dock near his city as planned, at least without extensive precautions.

Panama’s Health Ministry said Saturday that it would allow the Zaandam, which has been at sea since leaving Argentina March 7, to transit the canal, though no passengers or crew would be allowed to disembark. The independent Panama Canal Authority also issued a statement saying it was preparing to ‘‘facilitate the transit of the Zaandam through the waterway.”

The ship, which had been unable to put into any port since mid-March, had been stranded off the coast and its operator, Holland America Lines, said Friday that four people aboard the ship had died — though the cause was not reported — and at least two had tested positive for COVID-19.

Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, said late Saturday that his Panamanian counterpart had assured him the ship would be allowed through the canal en route to Fort Lauderdale. There were 248 Canadians among the ship’s 1,243 passengers and 586 crew before it reached Panama and offloaded some passengers onto a sister ship, the Rotterdam, which the cruise company said would also make the transit.

But the ships’ operator, Holland America Lines, said Sunday it had not yet received permission for the canal transit — nor to dock at Port Everglades, Fla., its intended destination.

Associated Press

Moscow orders residents to stay home as virus spreads

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered residents to stay in their homes, warning that the spread of the novel coronavirus in Europe’s largest capital city ‘‘has entered a new phase.’’

The Russian capital’s 12.7 million people were ordered to stay home starting Monday, with limited exceptions, in the strictest measures yet imposed in a major Russian city. Confirmed infections in Moscow jumped overnight to 1,014 on Sunday and make up two-thirds of the country’s total.

Sobyanin said in a website statement late Sunday that a system of passes will be introduced in the coming days, including remote monitoring. Residents who are out will need to keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters from others.

The lock-down comes after Sobyanin ordered nonessential businesses to close to slow the spread of the illness. He has been among Russia’s most vocal proponents of tough restrictions to counter coronavirus in a crisis that has undermined the Kremlin’s ability to get its message out clearly.

President Vladimir Putin announced this week will be a non-working one, but didn’t commit to any drastic measures during a national address Mar. 25, instead promising benefits to get companies and individuals through the crisis. In a stark example of the mixed signals coming from the Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday the weeklong paid national holiday that Putin had publicly announced was really an order to work from home.

Bloomberg News

Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis

BERLIN — The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region, which includes Frankfurt, has been found dead. Authorities said he appears to have killed himself and the state’s governor suggested Sunday that he was in despair over the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The body of Thomas Schaefer, a 54-year-old member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, was found Saturday on railway tracks at Hochheim, near Frankfurt.

Police and prosecutors said that factors including questioning of witnesses and their own observations at the scene led them to conclude that Schaefer killed himself.

State Governor Volker Bouffier linked Schaefer’s death to the virus crisis on Sunday.

Bouffier said Schaefer was worried about “whether it would be possible to succeed in fulfilling the population’s huge expectations, particularly of financial help.”

“I have to assume that these worries overwhelmed him,” Bouffier said. “He apparently couldn’t find a way out. He was in despair and left us.”

Schaefer had been Hesse’s state finance minister for a decade.

Associated Press