BEIRUT — Imprisoned Islamic State militants rioted again on Monday at a jail in northeastern Syria, hours after the Kurdish-led forces running the site said they had restored order, activists said.

Gunfire could be heard in the area as ambulances rushed the wounded from inside the prison to hospitals and clinics in the nearby city of Hassakeh, activists on the ground said. US-led forces flew overhead dropping light bombs illuminate the area for the Kurdish forces while drones hovered over the facility, they added.

The prison riots first broke out Sunday night, when former Islamic State members held there began knocking down doors and digging holes in walls. It was one of the most serious uprisings by the prisoners since the Islamic State’s defeat a year ago.