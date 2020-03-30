SEOUL — North Korea said Monday that it had lost all appetite for dialogue with the United States because of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s continuous pressure on the country to give up its nuclear weapons program.

The statement came a week after North Korea said its leader, Kim Jong Un, had received a personal letter from President Trump offering help in fighting the pandemic.

“The world does not know well why the DPRK-US relations remain amiss,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement, “despite the special personal relations between the top leaders.”