JOHANNESBURG — The US military is facing more allegations of killing civilians with airstrikes in Somalia, and now says it will address the issue more fully in upcoming public reports.

Amnesty International said in a new report Wednesday that the US Africa Command, or AFRICOM, killed two civilians and injured three others in two airstrikes in February as it struck back at the Somalia-based, Al Qaeda-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

One airstrike on Feb. 2 struck a home in the Middle Juba region as a family sat down to dinner, the Amnesty report says, and an 18-year-old girl was killed. Her sisters, ages 12 and 7, and their grandmother were wounded.