The arena where the massive event was to take place, the SEC Centre, is being converted into a field hospital for patients with COVID-19, the Scottish government said this week.

The gathering, scheduled to be hosted by the United Kingdom in November in Glasgow, was envisioned as a moment for nations to offer more ambitious plans to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and transition away from reliance on fossil fuels.

The United Nations plans to postpone a pivotal climate conference scheduled for November amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delaying an international effort to head off the worst consequences of climate change.

The postponement of the meeting comes as global emissions have continued to rise, although many specialists now think that trend will temporarily reverse due to the pandemic and its impact on global travel, energy use, and the economy. In 2019, emissions are estimated to have set a new all-time high of 36.8 billion tons of carbon dioxide.

Officials said the UN gathering is likely to be rescheduled for the middle of 2021, although no date has been set.

Washington Post

Iran says US sanctions are taking lives; US disagrees

As Iran struggles with a devastating coronavirus outbreak, a broken economy, and a severe shortage of medical equipment, it says that US trade sanctions are taking Iranian lives and has called for the United States to lift them on humanitarian grounds.

Iran’s plea is gaining traction around the globe, winning support from allies like Russia and China, but also the European Union, the United Nations secretary-general, rights groups, and nearly three dozen members of Congress, who have appealed to the Trump administration to suspend the sanctions.

Iran, a global epicenter of the virus, has confirmed more than 47,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths, although public health specialists estimate the real toll to be several times higher.

In a sign of desperation, Iran requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, the first time it has applied for such a loan since the 1960s. The European Union has said it would support the loan, but the United States is expected to block it.

New York Times

What’s known, not known about China’s virus numbers

BEIJING — Every few days brings another grim milestone in the outbreak. First Italy and Spain surpassed China in reported deaths. Then, this week, the United States and France did.

But did they really?

Skepticism about China’s numbers has swirled throughout the crisis, fueled by official efforts to quash bad news in the early days and a general distrust of the government. Long lines of people waiting to collect the ashes of loved ones at funeral homes last week revived the debate.

There is no smoking gun pointing to a coverup by China’s ruling Communist Party. But intentional or not, there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the official tally, which stood at 3,312 at the end of Tuesday. The same applies to the 81,554 confirmed cases.

“The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by country appears like a grim league table and draws the attention of many,’’ said Hsu Li Yang, who heads the infectious diseases program at the National University of Singapore. “However, it is important to understand that these numbers – be it from China, Italy, Singapore, or the USA – are all inaccurate, and they are all underestimates to varying degrees of the actual number of infections.’’

Associated Press

Saudi Arabia asks Muslims to put hajj plans on hold

Saudi Arabia asked Muslims to put on hold plans to perform the obligatory annual hajj pilgrimage this year as the kingdom grapples with the coronavirus.

‘‘We have asked our Muslim brothers around the world to wait’’ on making hajj plans ‘‘until there is clarity,’’ Mohammad Benten, the minister of hajj and umrah, told state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

Saudi Arabia reported 110 cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,563, including 10 deaths. Halting the hajj, which attracts millions of pilgrims to Islam’s birthplace, would be unprecedented in recent history. The kingdom suspended the lesser, non-obligatory umrah pilgrimage last month.

The country has put the holy cities of Mecca and Medina on lockdown. The hajj is due begin in late July.

Bloomberg News

Weather forecasts are at risk from COVID-19 lockdowns

The coronavirus pandemic has brought global commerce to a near standstill. Now it’s threatening to obscure the ability to even make forecasts based on weather data.

The World Meteorological Organization said it’s concerned about the virus’s impact on the quality and quantity of weather observations and forecasts. Maintenance on satellite systems and weather stations could be affected if lockdowns continue in the coming weeks.

Accurate weather predictions are critical for commodities markets including agriculture, natural gas, electricity, and coal. Farmers and food-crop traders rely on forecasts for planting schedules and prices. Gas markets are particularly sensitive to weather data to help predict demand.

The amount of weather-related information collected from commercial aircraft has already plummeted as airlines across the globe ground flights.

The Geneva-based organization is monitoring the situation and is working with member states to mitigate the impact, it said.

Bloomberg News

Edinburgh’s summer fests canceled for the first time

LONDON — Every August, the Scottish capital of Edinburgh plays host to some of the funniest and most talented — not to forget strangest — performers from the UK and the wider world. Not this year. Organizers canceled the city’s collection of late summer festivals Wednesday.

The decision marks the first cancellation since the Edinburgh International Festival launched in 1947 in the aftermath of World War II as an attempt to reconcile people and nations through the performing arts.

Now numbering five, including the wildly popular Fringe lineup of both obscure and mainstream acts, Edinburgh’s annual August festivals draw 4.4 million people to more than 5,000 events involving over 25,000 artists, writers, and performers from 70 countries, according to organizers.

Collectively, the festivals are billed as the second-biggest cultural event in the world after the Olympic Games, which were set to take place in Tokyo before the pandemic forced a postponement last week.

Associated Press

Bolsonaro, isolated and defiant, dismisses threat to Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — As cases and deaths mount in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro has remained defiant, the last notable holdout among major world leaders in denying the severity of the coronavirus.

Brazilians, he declared last week, are uniquely suited to weather the pandemic because they can be dunked in raw sewage and “don’t catch a thing.”

Defying guidelines issued by his own health ministry, the president on Sunday visited a busy commercial district in Brasília, the capital, where he called on all but elderly Brazilians to get back to work.

Then he insisted that an antimalaria pill of unproved efficacy would cure those who fall ill.

“God is Brazilian,” he told a throng of supporters. “The cure is right there.”

Several world leaders — among them President Trump — were slow to grasp the menace of the highly contagious virus, and reluctant to embrace disruptive and economically painful social distancing measures that have become the norm in much of the world.

But Bolsonaro remains the highest profile holdout in eschewing the scientific consensus on the lockdown measures required to keep health care systems from being overwhelmed.

New York Times